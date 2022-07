JYSK Opens New Store in Sovata for Total of 124 in Romania

JYSK Opens New Store in Sovata for Total of 124 in Romania. Scandinavian retailer of furniture and home products JYSK continues expansion in Romania with a new store in Sovata, Mures County, set to open on Thursday, July 21 for a total of 124 in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]