Swimmer David Popovici and his coach, decorated by President Iohannis on Wednesday

Swimmer David Popovici and his coach, decorated by President Iohannis on Wednesday. President Klaus Iohannis will decorate swimmer David Popovici and his coach, Adrian Radulescu on Wednesday, in a ceremony that will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The head of state awarded the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Knight to athlete David Popovici, double (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]