Pupil from the National College in Iasi wins gold medal at the International Geography Olympiad in Paris



Pupil from the National College in Iasi wins gold medal at the International Geography Olympiad in Paris.

Pupil Daniel Hanganu from the National College in Iasi won the gold medal in the 18th edition of the International Geography Olympiad in Paris, organized and held online, between July 12-18, under the patronage of the French National Geographic Committee (CNFG), the County School Inspectorate (...)