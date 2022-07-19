DefMin Dincu: Approximately 10% of Ministry of National Defense staff is made up of women

DefMin Dincu: Approximately 10% of Ministry of National Defense staff is made up of women. Approximately 10% of the staff of the Ministry of Defense is made up of women, the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu informed on Monday, describing this percentage as a “good” one. He attended an event at the Palace of Parliament marking two years since the adoption of the National Strategy... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]