Energy subsidies to cost Romania’s Govt. 3% of GDP this year

Energy subsidies to cost Romania’s Govt. 3% of GDP this year. The subsidies the Romanian Government pledged to pay energy suppliers to cover the difference between the capped electricity and natural gas prices, and the actual market prices would reach RON 40 bln (EUR 8 bln) this year alone, according to estimates carried out by the energy market regulator (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]