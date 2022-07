Mayr-Melnhof Has Over EUR10M Earmarked for Investments in Romania

Mayr-Melnhof, a major player on Romania's packaging production market, is investing to expand its production capacity and warehousing spaces in Ploiesti. The company has an over EUR10 million budget for investments, but not all the money is destined to the