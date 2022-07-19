 
July 19, 2022

Grup Șerban Holding acquires four new grain storage bases and reaches a total storage capacity of 167,000 tons
Grup Șerban Holding acquires four new grain storage bases and reaches a total storage capacity of 167,000 tons.

Grup Șerban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, acquired four new grain storage bases in Bacău county. Following this transaction, Grup Șerban expanded its storage capacity by 48,530 tons, an increase of 40%, and reached a total storage (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Reduces Activity Due to Lack of Orders The Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by the ArcelorMittal, has decided to temporarily reduce activity of the company in July 23 – August 5, 2022 and to pay 75% of the employees' basic salary, a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

ForMin Aurescu, US Frank Rose discuss the security risks of Russia's aggression in Ukraine The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received Frank Rose, the Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the U.S Department of Energy and former chief-negotiator of the Romania-USA Agreement regarding the placement of the anti-ballistic defence (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON728M from Banks on July 21 Romania's Finance Ministry on Thursday raised RON728 million from banks via a government paper auction with a nominal value of RON300 million, due in 2026, at an average yield of 9.08% a year.

Nuclearelectrica Signs First Contract for Refurbishment of Cernavoda Unit 1 Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO),the only nuclear power producer in Romania, has announced the advancement of the Unit 1 Refurbishment Project by signing the first contract with Candu Energy, member of the SNC-Lavalin Group and the Authority for Designing Unit 1 and OEM (Original Equipment (...)

Romania to Account for Almost 9% of Polyol Production in Europe, after Chimcomplex Investment Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), Romania's largest chemical plant with industrial sites in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, has inaugurated a production installation for special polyols on the Oltchim site, following an investment of EUR40 million.

AgriMin Daea : Drought does not justify triggering a state of calamity at this point The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, maintains that, at this point, it is not necessary to declare a state of calamity because of the drought, but the territorial committees must conclude on the spot, minutes listing the damages caused by this phenomenon. “At this (...)

Romanians spend over 50 times less on organic food than EU average Romanians spend on average EUR 2 per year on organic products, whereas the average European pays EUR 102 in the same time span. The domestic market for organic products could grow if the Government would provide them in hospitals, schools, and universities, said Diego Canga Fano and Henri (...)

 


