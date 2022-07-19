Grup Șerban Holding acquires four new grain storage bases and reaches a total storage capacity of 167,000 tons

Grup Șerban Holding acquires four new grain storage bases and reaches a total storage capacity of 167,000 tons. Grup Șerban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, acquired four new grain storage bases in Bacău county. Following this transaction, Grup Șerban expanded its storage capacity by 48,530 tons, an increase of 40%, and reached a total storage (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]