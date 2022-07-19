In its first 6 months of activity, Rōnin financed campaigns worth almost 1 million euros

In its first 6 months of activity, Rōnin financed campaigns worth almost 1 million euros. Currently, there are over 1,700 registered users on the crowdfunding platform, and over 400 start-ups are being analysed for listing. Rōnin’s “revolution” democratises investments. Anyone can invest in their favourite business with a minimum contribution of only 100 euros. Despite the challenges of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]