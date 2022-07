Cairo Fencing World Championships: Romanian Iulian Teodosiu wins bronze in men’s sabre

Cairo Fencing World Championships: Romanian Iulian Teodosiu wins bronze in men’s sabre. Iulian Teodosiu won on July 18 the bronze medal in the individual men’s sabre at the 2022 Cairo Fencing World Championships. Teodosiu lost against France’s Maxime Pianfetti, 15-11. Hungarian Olympic gold medalist Aron Szilagyi won the gold medal in individual men’s sabre, winning with a 15-14 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]