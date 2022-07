Clinica Sante Turnover Soars 70% in 2021 To RON250M

Clinica Sante Turnover Soars 70% in 2021 To RON250M. Clinica Sante, a private laboratory clinic network developed in 1995, in 2021 reached RON254 million turnover, up 72% from 2020, the fastest growth pace for the company that has 290 centers nationwide. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]