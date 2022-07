Franke Romania Earmarks RON2.5M Investments for 2022, Double the 2020 Level

Franke Romania Earmarks RON2.5M Investments for 2022, Double the 2020 Level. Franke Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swiss group of the same name, has budgeted RON2.5 million investments for this year, almost double the 2020 level and 42% higher than the 2021 one, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]