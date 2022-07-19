Roughly half of Ukrainian grain exports transited Romania, minister says

Roughly half of Ukrainian grain exports transited Romania, minister says. Approximately 2.7 mln tonnes of grain coming from Ukraine transited Romania on its way to countries around the world. The figure was given by the Romanian minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, which reunites all EU ministers of foreign (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]