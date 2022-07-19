Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanks Romania for supporting peace in the Middle East

The President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas is on an official visit to Romania today, at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. The President of Palestine was welcomed by the Romanian head of state the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with military honours on the ceremonial stage.