PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania
Jul 19, 2022
PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday the start of the Start-Up Nation Program for newly established companies in Romania, stating that part of it is intended for Romanians abroad who want to return to the country and open up a business. “The Start-Up Nation Program for new companies (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]