PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania

PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday the start of the Start-Up Nation Program for newly established companies in Romania, stating that part of it is intended for Romanians abroad who want to return to the country and open up a business. “The Start-Up Nation Program for new companies (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]