July 19, 2022

EnvinMin: There are many localities where drinking water is becoming increasingly precious
EnvinMin: There are many localities where drinking water is becoming increasingly precious.

Drinking water is becoming increasingly precious in many localities and measures will be taken to restrict consumption, to protect the resource and ensure drinking water in the medium and long term, the Environment Minister, Tanczos Barna, told a press conference on Tuesday. “Indeed, there are (...)

Romania's Central Bank: Private Consumption up in Q2 Private consumption increased in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago period, while investments followed a downward trend, which makes a decisive impact on the decline of the annual GDP dynamics, partly because of the sizeable drop in construction works in April, Romania’s (...)

Bucharest events: Caleido Days celebrates Roma culture in Ferentari The Caleido Days festival celebrates cultural diversity, with a focus on Roma culture, through a series of artistic events that will take place between August 25 and 28 in Ferentari Square, in Bucharest. Aimed at all Bucharest dwellers interested in getting to know the authentic reality and (...)

Romania among countries where many employees cannot afford going on vacation Roughly 47% of Romanians cannot afford to go on vacation this summer even for a week, according to a report by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUC). Greece comes in second place, with an estimated 43,4% of employees in the country, which translates to more than 1,6 million people who (...)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanks Romania for supporting peace in the Middle East The President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas is on an official visit to Romania today, at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. The President of Palestine was welcomed by the Romanian head of state the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with military honours on the ceremonial stage. The delegation (...)

Romania's Central Bank: Inflation Rate to Rise until Mid Q3, 2022, Though Slower The annual inflation will increase until the middle of the third quarter of 2022, yet at a visibly slower pace, Romania’s central bank monetary policy meeting minutes show.

Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Coveney, PM Ciuca emphasize consistent potential for deepening bilateral co-operation Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed visiting Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, emphasising a consistent potential for deepening bilateral co-operation, especially economic co-operation. According to a government press statement to Agerpres, the (...)

PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday the start of the Start-Up Nation Program for newly established companies in Romania, stating that part of it is intended for Romanians abroad who want to return to the country and open up a business. “The Start-Up Nation Program for new companies (...)

 


