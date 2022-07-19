Romania among countries where many employees cannot afford going on vacation
Jul 19, 2022
Romania among countries where many employees cannot afford going on vacation.
Roughly 47% of Romanians cannot afford to go on vacation this summer even for a week, according to a report by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUC). Greece comes in second place, with an estimated 43,4% of employees in the country, which translates to more than 1,6 million people who (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]