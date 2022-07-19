Film director Cristian Mungiu visits one of the cinemas currently being rehabilitated in Timișoara



Film director Cristian Mungiu recently visited the construction site of the arthouse movie theater Cinema Studio in Timișoara. Cinema Studio is one of four old movie theaters in Timișoara, which had been left in a state of disrepair for years, and are currently being renovated by City Hall in (...)