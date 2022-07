Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to highest level since March

Romania's daily Covid-19 case count rises to highest level since March. Romania recorded 7,658 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, July 19. This is 4,370 more than the cases reported on July 18, and the highest daily count since early March. The country recorded 8,461 cases on March 1.