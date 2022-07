Israeli Nofar Energy invests EUR 135 mln in 255MW PV park in Romania

Israeli Nofar Energy invests EUR 135 mln in 255MW PV park in Romania. Nofar Energy, a company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), announced the entry of another significant project with a capacity of 255MWp in Romania. The project is in the advanced stages of development. It will be built on 290 hectares of land in southern Romania near a high-voltage (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]