World Bank extends EUR 600 mln loan to Romania for "green and inclusive" projects

Romania's Finance Ministry announced on July 19 that it signed a EUR 600 mln inclusive and green growth development policy loan with the World Bank. The money will be used for the reform of the pension system and the pay system in the public sector, but also for encouraging private investments (...)