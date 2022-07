Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 0.8pp in April to 49.2%

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 0.8pp in April to 49.2%. Although Romania hasn’t issued any Eurobonds in April, the country’s public debt rose by RON 8.9 bln (EUR 1.8 bln) during the month, to RON 602.9 bln (some EUR 120 bln), according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance. The debt to GDP ratio rose to 49.2% from 48.4% at the end of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]