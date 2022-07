OLX Rakes In Almost 40% Higher Revenues in 2021, to RON207M

OLX Rakes In Almost 40% Higher Revenues in 2021, to RON207M. OLX, the largest online classifieds platform in Romania, for 2021 reported RON206.5 million (EUR41.9 million) turnover, up 36% on the year, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]