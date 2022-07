Prodal 94 Ends 2021 with RON116.5M Turnover, Up 54% YOY

Prodal 94 Ends 2021 with RON116.5M Turnover, Up 54% YOY. Prodal 94, a major producer on Romania’s spirits market, controlled by Iranian businessmen Jabbar Kanani and Bagher Karimzadeh, ended 2021 with RON116.5 million turnover, 54% higher than in 2020, in line with information provided by the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]