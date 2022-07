Private Hospital Nova Vita Targets RON40M Turnover in 2022, Up 22% YOY

Private Hospital Nova Vita Targets RON40M Turnover in 2022, Up 22% YOY. Targu-Mures-based Nova Vita hospital, a top ten hospital unit by the number of beds, a business founded by entrepreneur Virgil Mailat, has budgeted RON40 million turnover in 2022, up 22% from 2020, in line with company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]