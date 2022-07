Bucharest’s Radisson Blu Hotel Set to Add 200 Rooms By End-2023

Bucharest’s Radisson Blu Hotel Set to Add 200 Rooms By End-2023. Bucharest’s Radisson Blu Hotel will have 200 additional rooms by end-2023, so that the entire compound made up of Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Bucharest will comprise around 860 rooms, in line with data provided by the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]