BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest issues the first cards made of recycled plastic

BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest issues the first cards made of recycled plastic. By 2025, the bank estimates that the entire portfolio of cards will be made of recycled plastic and biodegradable elements BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Paris Bucharest Branch, through its Cetelem trademark, announces the issuance starting this month of the first Cetelem cards made of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]