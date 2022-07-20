Mokka, the leading BNPL in CEE, appoints new regional Chief Executive Officer

Mokka, the leading BNPL in CEE, appoints new regional Chief Executive Officer. Mokka, the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service in Central and Eastern Europe, appoints Marius Costin as its CEO for CEE, overseeing growth and development of the company’s operations in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria as well as its expansion to new markets. “I look forward to building on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]