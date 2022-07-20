Deloitte Legal study: Buyers show low confidence and opt for purchase price mechanisms which allow adjustments at M&A transactions closing date

Deloitte Legal study: Buyers show low confidence and opt for purchase price mechanisms which allow adjustments at M&A transactions closing date. Buyers show low confidence in the financial statements or accounting policies and systems of the companies they want to acquire or in their financial prospects due to seasonality, volatility or market distortions caused by external events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, indicates the "Dealmaking (...)