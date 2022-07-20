Romania to use over EUR 700 mln of EU recovery funds to replant or grow new forest areas



Romania has a budget of EUR 730 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) for new forests and reforestation projects. Most money, namely EUR 500 million, are to be used to support the establishment of new forest areas, with the rest going towards projects targeting the (...)