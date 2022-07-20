Romanian energy authority fines energy companies for market manipulation

Romanian energy authority fines energy companies for market manipulation. Two dozen energy companies were fined by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) for a total sum of RON 11.2 mln (EUR 2.26 mln). ANRE is tasked with ensuring the proper functioning of the Romanian energy sector and aligning it with European regulations. Following EU directives, ANRE (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]