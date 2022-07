F16, Hercules, Spartan aircraft fly over Bucharest on Aviation Day

F16, Hercules, Spartan aircraft fly over Bucharest on Aviation Day. About 20 military aircraft, including F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-130 Hercules, C-27J Spartan, Antonov AN-30, IAR-330, IAR-99 belonging to the Romanian Air Force and two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft belonging to the UK’s Royal Air Force flew over Bucharest City on Wednesday, July 20, Aviation Day. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]