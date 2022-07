Romania ratifies Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols

Romania ratifies Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols. Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions. The bill ratifies Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]