Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Romanian officials discuss ways to strengthen the collaboration between the two states



Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Romanian officials discuss ways to strengthen the collaboration between the two states.

Romanian-Irish relations are at an excellent level, and the two countries act as partners, pursuing common goals on the European and international agenda, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of his meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs (...)