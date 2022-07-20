Romanian hacker extradited to the US over harmful virus that hit NASA computers
Jul 20, 2022
Romanian hacker extradited to the US over harmful virus that hit NASA computers.
Mihai Ionut Paunescu, a 37-year-old Romanian national accused of having helped spread a virus that infected over 1 million computers worldwide, including those of NASA, was extradited from Colombia to the US. Federal prosecutors say the Gozi Virus is one of the most financially destructive (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]