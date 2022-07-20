 
Romanian hacker extradited to the US over harmful virus that hit NASA computers
Jul 20, 2022

Romanian hacker extradited to the US over harmful virus that hit NASA computers.

Mihai Ionut Paunescu, a 37-year-old Romanian national accused of having helped spread a virus that infected over 1 million computers worldwide, including those of NASA, was extradited from Colombia to the US. Federal prosecutors say the Gozi Virus is one of the most financially destructive (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica Signs First Contract for Refurbishment of Cernavoda Unit 1 Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO),the only nuclear power producer in Romania, has announced the advancement of the Unit 1 Refurbishment Project by signing the first contract with Candu Energy, member of the SNC-Lavalin Group and the Authority for Designing Unit 1 and OEM (Original Equipment (...)

Romania to Account for Almost 9% of Polyol Production in Europe, after Chimcomplex Investment Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), Romania's largest chemical plant with industrial sites in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, has inaugurated a production installation for special polyols on the Oltchim site, following an investment of EUR40 million.

AgriMin Daea : Drought does not justify triggering a state of calamity at this point The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, maintains that, at this point, it is not necessary to declare a state of calamity because of the drought, but the territorial committees must conclude on the spot, minutes listing the damages caused by this phenomenon. “At this (...)

Romanians spend over 50 times less on organic food than EU average Romanians spend on average EUR 2 per year on organic products, whereas the average European pays EUR 102 in the same time span. The domestic market for organic products could grow if the Government would provide them in hospitals, schools, and universities, said Diego Canga Fano and Henri (...)

PM Ciuca: There are currently no fears whatsoever that Romania will not have enough gas for the 2022 - 2023 winter season There are currently no fears whatsoever that Romania will not have enough gas for the 2022 – 2023 winter season, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Ramnicu Valcea, where he visited the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies. The head of (...)

Law on annulment of fines applied for not filling in digital entry form in Romania, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday the law on the annulment of the fines applied for not filling in the digital entry form in Romania (PLF) and the return of all the amounts collected by the state from the payment of these fines. The law provides for measures regarding the... The (...)

OTP Group announces the completion of the procedure for the purchase of Alpha Bank Albania OTP Group announced the completion of the procedure for the purchase of Alpha Bank Albania With this successful transaction closing, the Albanian operation of OTP Group becomes the fifth largest player in terms of total assets and the third largest player in terms of customer loans in Albania. (...)

 


