Romania sees sevenfold increase in vegetation fires in 2022

Romania sees sevenfold increase in vegetation fires in 2022. Over 700 fires have been registered during the first six months of the year in forests managed by Romania's National Forest Authority - Romsilva, compared to 98 in the same period of last year. Almost all of the fires – 693 out of 711 – were in hill and plain areas. The main cause of the fires (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]