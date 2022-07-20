Romanians make up third largest expat group in Ireland, minister says

Romanians make up third largest expat group in Ireland, minister says. Romanians are the third most numerous non-Irish group within Ireland, after the British and the Poles, according to Simon Coveney, Irish foreign affairs minister. “Not a lot of people know, but, actually, Romanian is the third largest non-Irish population in Ireland,” Coveney said during a joint (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]