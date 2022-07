Two new Popeyes restaurants to open in Bucharest this summer

Two new Popeyes restaurants to open in Bucharest this summer. American fast food chain Popeyes plans to expand its network in Bucharest this year, with two new openings already announced for summer. The brand opened its first restaurant in Băneasa Shopping City, in northern Bucharest, in April. A second Popeyes restaurant is scheduled to open on July 30 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]