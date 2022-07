Microsoft to open first data center in Romania, sources say

Microsoft to open first data center in Romania, sources say. American tech corporation Microsoft bought a parcel of land in the north of Bucharest, in Otopeni, that is meant to host its new data center, according to Profit.ro. “Microsoft has several medium and long-term projects ongoing in Romania. When they reach the necessary stage of maturity, we will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]