Competition Council Greenlights Paval Holding Acquisition of 30% in Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei. Romania’s competition watchdog has greenlighted the deal whereby Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, bought into Farmacia Tei and Bebetei Investments (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]