Insurance, Private Pension and Capital Market Assets Double in 2014-2022

Insurance, Private Pension and Capital Market Assets Double in 2014-2022. The assets of the three non-bank financial markets in Romania – the insurance market, the private pension market and the capital market doubled from 2014 through the end of 2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) report on the non-bank financial market stability (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]