Athénée Palace Hotel in Bucharest Switches from Hilton to Intercontinental

Athénée Palace Hotel in Bucharest Switches from Hilton to Intercontinental. Ana Hotels, a company owned by businessman George Copos, has signed a new management contract for the Athénée Palace hotel in central Bucharest, which will come under the InterContinental brand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]