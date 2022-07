Hidroelectrica Ends H1 with 30% Decline in Electricity Production

Hidroelectrica Ends H1 with 30% Decline in Electricity Production. Hidroelectrica, Romania's largest state-owned energy producer, ended the first half with a 3 TWh decrease in energy production compared with last year when the company injected more than 10 TWh into the system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]