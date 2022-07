Alro Slatina Set to Halt Alum Tulcea Activities on Soaring Gas and Energy Prices

Alro Slatina Set to Halt Alum Tulcea Activities on Soaring Gas and Energy Prices. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum smelters in Europe and the biggest electricity consumer in Romania, is set to submit the decision to temporarily half the alumina production activities of Alum Tulcea for an estimated 17 month-period to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]