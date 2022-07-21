Landmark Bucharest hotel Athénée Palace switches to InterContinental brand

Landmark Bucharest hotel Athénée Palace switches to InterContinental brand. Ana Hotels, owned by businessman George Copos, has signed a 20-year management contract with IHG Hotels & Resorts for the Athénée Palace hotel in downtown Bucharest, next to the Athenaeum. Athénée Palace, so far affiliated with the Hilton chain, becomes InterContinental Athénée Palace (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]