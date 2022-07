Group of Romanian and English Investors Set to Invest EUR50,000 Via Growceanu Platform in British Firm T-DAB.AI to Develop AI Platform



Group of Romanian and English Investors Set to Invest EUR50,000 Via Growceanu Platform in British Firm T-DAB.AI to Develop AI Platform.

A group of Romanian and English investors is set to invest EUR50,000 via BA platform Growceanu in T-DAB.AI, a Deep Tech British company, in a EUR600,000 round.