Symmetrica 1H 2022 Turnover Up 20% Vs Year-Earlier Period. Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica reported 20% higher turnover for the first half of 2022, as prices of raw materials went up by as much as 30%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]