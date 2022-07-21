AgriMin Daea : Drought does not justify triggering a state of calamity at this point
Jul 21, 2022
AgriMin Daea : Drought does not justify triggering a state of calamity at this point.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, maintains that, at this point, it is not necessary to declare a state of calamity because of the drought, but the territorial committees must conclude on the spot, minutes listing the damages caused by this phenomenon. “At this (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]