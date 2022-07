Romanians spend over 50 times less on organic food than EU average

Romanians spend over 50 times less on organic food than EU average. Romanians spend on average EUR 2 per year on organic products, whereas the average European pays EUR 102 in the same time span. The domestic market for organic products could grow if the Government would provide them in hospitals, schools, and universities, said Diego Canga Fano and Henri (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]