Romania to Account for Almost 9% of Polyol Production in Europe, after Chimcomplex Investment.

Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), Romania's largest chemical plant with industrial sites in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, has inaugurated a production installation for special polyols on the Oltchim site, following an investment of EUR40 million.