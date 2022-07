ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Reduces Activity Due to Lack of Orders

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Reduces Activity Due to Lack of Orders. The Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by the ArcelorMittal, has decided to temporarily reduce activity of the company in July 23 – August 5, 2022 and to pay 75% of the employees' basic salary, a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]